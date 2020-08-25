Advertisement

Lexington church holding outdoor services cited for noise violation

By Grace Finerman
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Crossroads Church in Lexington has been holding live and in-person services every Sunday. But the changes they’ve made to move services outside have created problems for the neighborhood.

Community pastor Bryan Carter knows many are turning to their faith during this trying time.

"The two things that people missed are connecting with one another and live worship," Carter says.

That’s why Crossroads Church Lexington is holding live in-person worship in the parking lot every Sunday, but these services have had some unintended consequences on the neighborhood.

"We were cited for violating a noise ordinance," Carter says.

The ordinance states playing musical instruments that create a noise disturbance across a neighborhood is not allowed.

Carter says he’s received noise complaints the last three weeks. Sunday, the police came during band rehearsal.

Thomas Fuchs lives close by and says he’s enjoyed listening to the music, as his family has only taken part in virtual services during the pandemic.

“The past few Sunday mornings we’ve just heard the music. I didn’t think it was really too loud at all,” says Fuchs. “We could barely hear it with the windows closed,” Fuchs says.

Right now, the stage near a power source, but Carter says it’s going to be moved in a different direction facing away from the neighborhood.

He says he’s going to have to get a generator which is going to be more expensive, but it’s important for him to be a good neighbor in the neighborhood.

"We want to be good neighbors, and we understand the police are in a terrible situation there. I'm sure they don't want to give a citation to a church, but you know it's been great conversations with police, totally understand their perspective and what they have to do to keep law and order in our community," Carter says.

Cater says the church is going to continue holding outdoor services. He says he’d rather deal with noise issues compared to any dangers created by the community meeting inside.

