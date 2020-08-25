Lexington police investigating man’s death as homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police say officers responded late Monday afternoon to a home in the 1500-block of Lindy Lane for a man found unresponsive inside a home.

The coroner has identified that man as 32-year-old Aaron Leach.

This is Lexington’s 24th homicide of the year.

Police have not released any other details about the case.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

