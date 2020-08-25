Advertisement

Many Fayette County parents still have questions ahead of virtual learning’s start on Wednesday

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools start virtual classes on Wednesday.

But many parents and members of the community still have a lot of questions: Will there be enough Chromebooks? Will there be enough hot spots? And how will the whole Virtual Learning Academy work?

We spoke to Ashley Lunsford, a preschool teacher at Lafayette Christian Church Childcare. She says staff were prepared to assist 35 students with NTI, but they don’t have enough hotspots.

MORE: Logging on for school, work is becoming harder for some Kentuckians

“Any time that any of our families reach out to the district, or to their child’s school, we are being told ‘I’m sorry, you have internet in the home we are not supplying internet access outside of the residential home,‘” Lunsford said.

Parents are also expressing concerns about the Virtual Learning Academy.

We spoke to one mom who says she has not received much information about how the academy will work.

During Monday’s school board meeting, school officials noted they had ordered 12,000 Chromebooks and had distributed 11,000 hotspots. They also said they were ordering more hotspots from T-Mobile.

RELATED: Fayette Co. Public Schools officials recommend district follows KHSAA guidelines for fall sports

Around 40,000 students are in the district.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Murder suspect in Fayette Mall shooting set to appear in court

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
Lexington police have charged three teenagers, in connection with a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall.

Regional

Federal agents raid Hazard pain clinic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson and Will Puckett
Federal agents are on scene at the Hazard location of the Kentucky Pain Management Services clinic on Roy Campbell Drive.

Crime

Lexington police investigating man’s death as homicide

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
According to the Fayette County coroner, 32-year-old Aaron Leach was found dead at a home on Lindy Lane on Monday.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 62 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 62 new COVID-19 cases from Monday.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 6 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and tropical troubles

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
There will be plenty to watch in the coming days. Typical summertime heat with tropical weather making a run at the U.S. and possibly Kentucky.

News

WATCH | Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

Updated: 12 hours ago
Group of students gather for ‘let us play’ rally outside of Fayette Co. Public Schools Central Office

News

WATCH | CARES Act funding to help landlords make up for lost payments, future rent for tenants

Updated: 12 hours ago
Help is on the way for both the landlord and the tenant.

News

WATCH | Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

Updated: 12 hours ago
Fayette Co. Public Schools orders 12,000 Chromebooks for students

News

WATCH | Advocates remember teen killed in Fayette Mall shooting

Updated: 12 hours ago
Advocates and friends of Kenneth Wayne Bottoms, Jr, plead with the city for help in their communities.