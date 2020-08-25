Many Fayette County parents still have questions ahead of virtual learning’s start on Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools start virtual classes on Wednesday.

But many parents and members of the community still have a lot of questions: Will there be enough Chromebooks? Will there be enough hot spots? And how will the whole Virtual Learning Academy work?

With Fayette county schools starting tomorrow, some parents and members of the community are complaining about the lack of information and resources for virtual learning. Tune in at noon to find out more. pic.twitter.com/l75wMcsVVx — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 25, 2020

We spoke to Ashley Lunsford, a preschool teacher at Lafayette Christian Church Childcare. She says staff were prepared to assist 35 students with NTI, but they don’t have enough hotspots.

“Any time that any of our families reach out to the district, or to their child’s school, we are being told ‘I’m sorry, you have internet in the home we are not supplying internet access outside of the residential home,‘” Lunsford said.

Parents are also expressing concerns about the Virtual Learning Academy.

We spoke to one mom who says she has not received much information about how the academy will work.

During Monday’s school board meeting, school officials noted they had ordered 12,000 Chromebooks and had distributed 11,000 hotspots. They also said they were ordering more hotspots from T-Mobile.

Around 40,000 students are in the district.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.