Murder suspect in Fayette Mall shooting set to appear in court

By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have charged three teenagers, in connection with a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall.

19-year-old Xavier Hardin is charged with murder, and two counts of first-degree assault.

Lexington police say he was the man who got into an argument with 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. Sunday afternoon at the mall.

Witnesses told us they heard multiple shots. Bottoms was killed, and two bystanders, a 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man, were also hit by bullets. Police said they would both survive.

The mall was evacuated and even Nicholasville Road was shut down while police investigated the shooting.

Two other teens, 18-year-olds Nassir Lyons and Cion Townsend, are charged with tampering with physical evidence.

According to their arrest citations, they were with Bottoms when he was killed, and removed evidence from his body,

Court records say Lyons was supposed to be on house arrest because of charges from last October that are still pending.

Hardin will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon. During that hearing, he will have a not guilty plea entered for him.

We also expect to hear from Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers Tuesday afternoon for about updates on this case.

