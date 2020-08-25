Advertisement

Nurse held Fayette Mall shooting victim’s hand, comforted him before he died

By Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT’s Shelby Lofton spoke with one woman who jumped in to help a victim of Sunday’s mall shooting.

April Budd, a nurse from Lexington, was shopping with her boyfriend when she heard the gunshots.

She says she hunkered down in the back of the store when she saw 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr. lying on the floor in the hallway.

She saw another woman performing CPR and jumped in to take over because she knows how exhausting the process can be.

Budd says she stayed with Bottoms, holding his hand, feeling for a pulse and comforting him while they waited for medics.

“I guess that’s just the nurse in me, I care for people, I help save lives when I can,” Budd said. “I work at a nursing home, so typically it’s a whole different type of help that we’re trying to render but I knew that boy needed me, and she did too. Those people needed help, so I went to help.”

Budd says Bottoms’ family members have reached out to her to thank her. She says she talked to his mother the evening of the shooting.

