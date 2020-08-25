Off-duty police officer rushes to help after Fayette Mall shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer is being hailed a hero on social media.

Facebook posts about her response after the deadly Fayette Mall shooting Sunday afternoon have reached thousands of people.

Sergeant Stacy Shannon was eating lunch on her time off at the Olive Garden on Nicholasville Road. She says she saw several police cruisers speeding into the mall, and she knew something was wrong.

Shannon called her boss, confirming there was a shooting.

Without hesitation, Shannon grabbed the gear she had with her and quickly started working to block off the area.

Doing it all in flip flops and jeans.

“You’re not thinking of something. You see this. You know there’s something going on. You see people wearing the same uniform as you. Then you see other people in your community. You see kids, adults, all ages all sizes. They’re running out in chaos and you have to help,” Shannon said.

Shannon’s story of helping crying mothers and fathers reunite with their children and keeping the outside of the mall locked down and safe, has now reached thousands of people through social media.

Despite the social media recognition, Shannon says she wasn’t the only off-duty officer to quickly spring into action Sunday.

Shannon says there were several off-duty officers who were in the area at the time. All of them ready to run right into danger, even on their day off.

