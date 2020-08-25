Advertisement

Testimony heard about conversion therapy as several Ky. lawmakers push to ban the practice

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are heard testimony Tuesday about conversion therapy, a very controversial method to change a person’s sexual orientation.

Several lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, are pushing for a law to ban the practice.

There was actually going to be a bill debated during the last legislative session, but the chairman of the administrative regulation committee felt it was better to start in an interim session when the legislature was not in session.

Senator Alice Forgy Kerr says one of her children is gay and this is very personal to her. She said many well-meaning people want to “pray the gay away” when her child tells them of their sexual orientation.

Kerr and Representative Lisa Willner spoke in favor of a bill to ban the practice. They say there has not been any solid evidence that it works and says, in some instances, it has shown to have dangerous and even deadly results.

The committee also heard from Zach Minors who is opposed to the therapy and says he was subjected to it.

“I was depressed. Having near-daily anxiety attacks,” Minors said. “Eventually became suicidal.”

One lawmaker also said there is no licensed therapist that she knows of using conversion therapy in Kentucky.

The Family Foundation is against the bill, saying it will be a violation of the first amendment and is a prohibition of the exercise of practicing religion.

“This law if enacted will cast doubt upon the simple discussions on one’s faith in regards to sexuality, marriage, and gender,” said Colt Cuzick with The Family Foundation.

