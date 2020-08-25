Advertisement

Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

The geology professor and students unearthed a Triceratops skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.
The geology professor and students unearthed a Triceratops skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.(Source: Westminster College)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota, a Missouri college has announced.

A geology professor and students from Westminster College were excavating fossil remains last year at the Grand River National Grassland when they were alerted that a rancher had discovered something unusual poking out of the earth.

The group found it was the tip of a triceratops horn, leading them to believe it could lead to a significant excavation. The college’s expeditions usually find just fragments of dinosaur bones.

The professor returned with students and alumni this summer, and they unearthed a skull that weighed 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

The skull was transported back to Missouri, where Westminster College is hoping to restore it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

California faces huge fires before usual peak of season

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had created containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around 29 percent of that blaze.

News

Bengals announce fan attendance policy for home opener

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
The Cincinnati Bengals announced their fan attendance policy for their 2020 season home opener.

National

Lawyers: NFL concussion awards discriminate against Blacks

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for Black and white retired players, making it more difficult for Blacks to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings Tuesday.

National Politics

Melania Trump’s night: GOP convention stars first lady

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Latest News

National

Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

Lexington

Lexington church holding outdoor services cited for noise violation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Finerman
Crossroads Church Lexington is holding live in-person worship in the parking lot every Sunday... but these services have had some unintended consequences on the neighborhood.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

News

Nurse held Fayette Mall shooting victim’s hand, comforted him before he died

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
WKYT’s Shelby Lofton spoke with one woman who jumped in to help a victim of Sunday’s mall shooting.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Hurricane Laura Likely To Impact Kentucky

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
The main impact arrives by the end of the week.