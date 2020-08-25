Advertisement

YMCA of Central Kentucky working to meet the needs of the community’s ‘new normal'

By Andrea Walker
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 1:48 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the pandemic first hit back in March, the YMCA of Central Kentucky has been working hard to adapt its program to meet the needs of the community’s “new normal.”

“This is not a typical school year, not a typical calendar year, really,” said Jessica Berry, executive director of youth development for the YMCA. “But we have made adjustments.”

One of their main goals has been to support students through virtual learning.

“We have increased our WiFi capacity so we can support children through NTI as much as possible,” Berry said. “We are also partnering with UK this year. We will be opening a center on UK’s campus starting tomorrow at 7 a.m. So, we’re really excited about that. We’ve also received calls from families who need homework help. So, we are looking into increasing our capacity to do some learning labs to receive some additional health.”

Because programming filled up so quickly this year, Berry says they’re now looking to expand.

“We do have to go through the licensing process first,” Berry said. “But we have thee spaces in mind now. We also have to figure out how to staff those additional locations. So, if there’s anybody out there looking for a job, we’d love for them to reach out.”

The group is also looking for additional funding through their annual giving campaign to help offset the cost of funding for families hit hard by the pandemic.

“We know that a lot of people have been without jobs and that some people are having trouble with food insecurity,” Berry said. “So, we are doing everything we can to be there for our community.”

The YMCA is also offering a “black achievers program” for middle and high school students. The program is being hosted virtually this year, two Saturdays a month. You can find out more about that here.

