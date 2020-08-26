Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Hurricane Laura Will Impact Our Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hurricane Laura continues to strengthen as it roars toward the coast near the Louisiana/Texas state line. This major hurricane is going to be catastrophic for that region with up to a 20 foot storm surge tonight. This storm continues to track toward Kentucky Friday into Saturday and will have a big time impact on our weather.

The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting this to become a Cat 4 this afternoon as it barrels toward the coast. There really hasn’t been much change to the track forecast of this storm and it’s still expected to be a Tropical Depression as it rolls from west to east across Kentucky.

After making landfall, the rest of the track appears to be in good shape. The Hurricane Models continue to show this moving north then hooking right across Kentucky.

What does Laura mean for Kentucky? Here’s a preview of the threats:

A general 1″-4″ of rain for many with the potential for locally higher amounts.

Winds may be a big player and gust to greater than 40mph at times.

The potential is also there for strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the center of circulation.

If thunderstorms do get into the mix, wind gusts may become a pretty big issue.

