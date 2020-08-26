Advertisement

Concerns spur WKU officials to remove Confederate marker

Officials says a historic sign noting Bowling Green was the Confederate state capitol of Kentucky has been removed and placed into storage following discussions at Western Kentucky University about how history should be remembered.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Officials says a historic sign noting Bowling Green was the Confederate state capitol of Kentucky has been removed and placed into storage following discussions at Western Kentucky University about how history should be remembered.

The Daily News reports university President Timothy Caboni said in an email to faculty and staff that the move was spurred by perennial concerns about the marker’s placement on campus and the current national racial reckoning sparked by recent police killings of Black Americans.

He said the sign would remain in storage until officials found a more appropriate location for it.

