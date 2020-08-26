Advertisement

Family, friends of shooting victim hold community conversation to fight youth violence

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The deadly shooting at Fayette Mall was just the latest in a string of violence with teens as the target and one that hit too close to home for a man when it claimed the life of his nephew, Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr.

“Three or four teenagers dead in one week, that’s unacceptable,” Sharod Clay said. “Out of the last four homicides, I knew two of the kids, and I didn’t expect it to be none of them.”

Now, Clay has enlisted family friend Demetrius Gill and is calling on the community to fight for change.

“I worked with Kenny, and the last conversation I had was trying to get him in the studio to make some music and then I woke up one day and he’s not here anymore,” Gill said. “We’re trying to put an end to that cycle and get better things out of these kids.”

They say that starts with a conversation and an open invitation to the Unity Worship Center where they’ll talk about a new program they’re hoping to get off the ground called From Boys to Young Men, targeting middle school-aged kids to get to them before they can get to the streets, as well as any other ideas community members may have to target youth violence and take the crosshairs off the kids.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, if you’ve got ideas, if we all come together, we can take Lexington back and let our kids grow up,” Clay said.

“It’s not for us to preach to them or none of that, it’s for us to listen to them,” Gill said. “Listen to what they got going on and help them to solve the problems they’re going through and stop them from going out there and becoming the next Kenny.”

That meeting will be held Tuesday night at 5 p.m. at the Unity Worship Center on Haggarty Court.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters handcuffed during ‘Day of Action’ demonstration near Cardinal Stadium

Updated: moments ago
Protesters handcuffed during ‘Day of Action’ demonstration near Cardinal Stadium

News

WATCH | Ky. inmate indicted by grand jury for anthrax threat sent to former Gov. Matt Bevin

Updated: moments ago
A Kentucky inmate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a threat sent to former Governor Matt Bevin.

News

WATCH | Family, friends of shooting victim hold community conversation to fight youth violence

Updated: moments ago
Family, friends of shooting victim hold community conversation to fight youth violence

News

WATCH | Nurse held Fayette Mall shooting victim’s hand, comforted him before he died

Updated: moments ago
April Budd, a nurse from Lexington, went on a rare trip to the mall Sunday to buy a birthday gift for her boyfriend’s daughter.

News

WATCH | State hopes to put internet in all Kentucky nooks and crannies with latest investment

Updated: moments ago
The state is hoping an $8 million dollar investment will give Kentucky children access to internet needed for their education

Latest News

News

WATCH | Bengals announce fan attendance policy for home opener

Updated: moments ago
The Cincinnati Bengals announced their fan attendance policy for their 2020 season home opener.

News

Nurse held Fayette Mall shooting victim’s hand, comforted him before he died

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
WKYT’s Shelby Lofton spoke with one woman who jumped in to help a victim of Sunday’s mall shooting.

News

State hopes to put internet in all Kentucky nooks and crannies with latest investment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The state is hoping an $8 million dollar investment will give Kentucky children access to internet needed for their education

News

Protesters handcuffed during ‘Day of Action’ demonstration near Cardinal Stadium

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
Hundreds of protesters are taking part in a “Day of Action” march in Louisville, spearheaded by social activism group Until Freedom.

News

Ky. inmate indicted by grand jury for anthrax threat sent to former Gov. Matt Bevin

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A Kentucky inmate has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a threat sent to former Governor Matt Bevin.