Fayette County Public School students head back to class virtually

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in Fayette County head back to the virtual classroom today, Aug. 26.

The pandemic has caused FCPS to start the year with online NTI.

There are many questions still swirling around the start of school. A shortage of Chromebooks is causing the district to have to be selective about which students receive them now, and which will need to wait. FCPS said it will give students who do not have computers at home first priority. The district has ordered thousands of the laptops and is waiting on more orders to come in.

Some families have also expressed questions over the Virtual Learning Academy. Namely, how it will work.

The last day of school for students will be May 13.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.