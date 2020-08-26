Frankfort High School Panthers will play in front of empty bleachers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The high school football season is scheduled to start on September 11, but a few questions remain before that opening Friday night.

The big one regards those attendance restrictions Julian Tackett talked about at last week’s KHSAA Board of Control meeting.

While the KHSAA and governor’s office work out those details, one local high school has already decided that fans will not be able to attend games to start the season.

Frankfort High announcing NO FANS to start the football season. Hear from Panthers head coach Craig Foley in a live report at 6 on @WKYT. pic.twitter.com/R3hWB1LvKC — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) August 26, 2020

Frankfort High School announced that the Panthers will play in front of empty bleachers at home games this fall.

It’s important to note that Frankfort is taking a phased-in approach to attendance restrictions meaning, yes, fans can’t attend home games to start the season, but that could change later this fall.

