Health dept. reports 58 new COVID cases in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 53.

The new cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 5,187.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 91 cases, July 31
  • 90 cases, Aug. 5
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 87 cases, Aug. 19
  • 86 cases, Aug. 20

Health department officials say you can slow the spread by wearing your mask, washing your hands and avoiding close contact with anyone not in your household.

The current official state totals are 44,568 cases and 895 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

