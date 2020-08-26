Investigation underway after shooting near UK Campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting near the University of Kentucky’s campus.

Officers said they found the victim around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Limestone and Virginia Avenue. That’s on the edge of UK’s campus, but police said they aren’t sure where the shooting took place.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

