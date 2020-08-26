Advertisement

Investigation underway after shooting near UK Campus

(WDBJ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting near the University of Kentucky’s campus.

Officers said they found the victim around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on Limestone and Virginia Avenue. That’s on the edge of UK’s campus, but police said they aren’t sure where the shooting took place.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

