Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical feel is here next comes the tropical rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat & humidity have been with us most of the week. It is precisely what you would expect for August.

Our next significant weather feature is Laura. It has its sites set on the Gulf Coast, and it will eventually visit us. What you will end up with today is just the tropical feel to the air. It is days like these that include high levels of humidity with only a few showers or storms.

Laura will come ashore and bring wind-driven rain with it. I don't think we see it quite that dramatically around here, but it will be wet. I am sticking with my original thought and going with the roughly four-inch rainfall forecast for all of the rain this week/weekend. The most substantial swath will be determined by the location of Laura's final path.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

