Ky. lawmakers to discuss impact of COVID on daycare

Kentucky lawmakers will meet Wednesday afternoon to hear various concerns about the impact of COVID-19.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
One of those concerns is the daycare situation.

We have heard of how many operators are struggling with numerous restrictions. Others have shut down, leaving many parents with few options.

For the past few months, a common theme shared in many of the interim committee meetings is the adverse effect of COVID-19 on man aspects of life, from unemployment to education and today we’re expected to hear about the child care situation.

Many daycares were closed from March to May, most are back open, but with only limited capacity. We have heard that some have even closed their doors because they could not operate with so few children.

Tuesday, members of the Republican caucus even called a news conference to address the situation:

Ky. Senate Majority Leadership hold press conference

LIVE: Members of Kentucky's Senate Majority Leadership hold a press conference about the current state of child care facilities.

Posted by WKYT on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Senator Danny Carroll is questioning if COVID-19 is really having a harmful impact on children.

“We haven’t lost any children that attend daycare,” Sen. Carroll, R-Paducah. “We haven’t had one child in an ICU bed that attends daycare.”

Governor Beshear responded to that during his Tuesday update, even joking that, instead of consulting Dr. Stack or Dr. Burkes, those lawmakers were contacting Dr. Pepper.

The committee meeting starts at 1 p.m. and will include testimony from the Child Care Council of Kentucky.

The Health, Welfare and Family Services Committee will also have a discussion of the COVID-19 impact on long-term care facilities.

