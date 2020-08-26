Laurel County man accused of killing stepson during argument

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested on a murder charge in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says 56-year-old James Thomas Morgan was arrested after their investigation into a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday night at a home off Lovelace subdivision, about five miles west of London.

According to the sheriff’s office, Morgan shot his stepson, 31-year-old Matthew Tosh, once in the chest during an argument. Tosh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morgan is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.