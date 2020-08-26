Legends add MLB Veteran Eric Young Jr., Cole Sturgeon, Chris Proctor

Advertisement

Lexington adds MLB veteran Eric Young Jr.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Legends have added MLB veteran Eric Young Jr. to their Battle of the Bourbon Trail roster.

Young Jr. is the 8th MLB veteran to play for Lexington this season joining Brandon Phillips, Ben Revere, Robbie Ross, Iván De Jesús Jr., Henry Owens, Jordan Pacheco, and Mike Hauschild.

Young Jr. was drafted in the 30th round by the Colorado Rockies in 2003. In 2013, Young Jr. led the National League in stolen bases with 46. After five seasons in Colorado, he went on to play for the New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels.

Cole Sturgeon was born in Owensboro, KY and graduated from Owensboro Catholic.  Sturgeon went on to become an All-American at the University of Louisville and was selected in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox. He will play outfield and pitch for the Lexington Leyendas.

Chris Proctor was selected in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Detroit Tigers after a stellar career with the Duke Blue Devils. Proctor finished the 2019 season in Advanced-A Lakeland (Tigers) and will be a catcher on the Lexington Legends roster. 

“This season continues to be one of the most innovative baseball ventures ever.  More Major League talent and more big-time players coming to Lexington. We are all very proud of how everything continues to grow on and off the field. Everything at the Ballpark keeps getting better and better,” said Lexington Legends President & CEO, Andy Shea.

The Battle of the Bourbon Trail games take place at Whitaker Bank Ballpark every Wednesday through Sunday until September 13th.

