Lincoln County spotlighted for online learning preparations

By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Several Kentucky school districts started the school year Wednesday with online learning.

Lincoln County is being spotlighted for how it prepared its students.

“The first day of school has just really been a lot like a first day of school,” said Principal Stacy Story, Lincoln County Middle School.

Back to school, with empty classrooms. But Lincoln County teachers were still sitting at their desks, connecting with students virtually.

Story says they were able to connect with students and families one-on-one before the big day.

“Not just as a class or through Google Classroom, but really contacting the parents and the guardians,” Story said.

For some rural areas in Lincoln County, internet access and hot spots aren’t even possible, but the school district has a plan to tackle that.

The school district utilized cares funds to also purchase Chromebooks and hot spots for students.

“We’ve worked hard to research on what can we do to provide the same quality curriculum and opportunities to our students,” said Story.

With all of the preparation, they’re optimistic as they start the school year. Lincoln County Schools says it is prepared to continue virtual learning if the governor recommends another delay for in-person classes.

