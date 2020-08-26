Advertisement

Max Duffy named Associated Press first-team preseason All-America

Senior punter won the Ray Guy Award and led the nation in punting in 2019
Max Duffy punts during 2019 football season.
Max Duffy punts during 2019 football season.(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. – University of Kentucky senior punter Max Duffy was named First-Team Preseason All-America by the Associated Press on Tuesday, adding to his burgeoning list of accolades heading into the 2020 season.

Duffy, a native of Perth, Australia, was named a unanimous first-team specialist after an impressive 2019 season. Kentucky led the nation in net punting with a 44.55-yard net average and Duffy led the nation in punting at 48.10 yards per punt. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter and was named a first-team All-American by the AP, Sporting News, ESPN, FWAA, Walter Camp, AFCA Coaches', The Athletic, USA Today, Phil Steele and Athlon Sports. He is UK’s career punt leader with a 46.3-yard average.

He also has earned 2020 preseason first-team All-America accolades by CBS Sports, Phil Steele, Sporting News, Athlon Sports and Walter Camp and preseason first-team All-SEC honors by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports.

Off the field, Duffy graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in psychology and is currently working on a master’s degree in kinesiology and health promotion. He has been named to the Southeastern Conference’s Academic Honor Roll, the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and has been listed on the Dean’s List twice. He also is active in community service, volunteering at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital with “Tuesdays with the Wildcats” and “In the Huddle with KCH.”

Kentucky is scheduled to open the season at Auburn on Sept. 26.

