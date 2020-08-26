Advertisement

New UK assistant Bruiser Flint credits relationship with Cal for reason he took the job

Bruiser Flint was named Kentucky's new assistant coach after Kenny Payne departed for the New York Knicks.(Michael Allio | Photo: Michael Allio, Getty)
Published: Aug. 26, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - So much in basketball boils down to relationships, and that is why Bruiser Flint is now an assistant coach at Kentucky.

He could have stayed with Archie Miller at Indiana, but he decided to leave Bloomington for Lexington.

Before his time as a head coach at Drexel, Bruiser served seven seasons under John Calipari at UMass. Since then, the two have remained extremely close.

Bruiser says they talk on the phone almost every single day. When Kenny Payne left Kentucky for the NBA, Bruiser was approached about the job and knew his relationship with Calipari would make it a good fit.

“To be honest with you, when I called Arch and told him, he just laughed,” Flint said. “They went through Cal to get me to work with Archie. Everybody knows the relationship. I just wanted to make sure our relationship could stay the same before I worked for him. I want us to have a good relationship, we are the best of friends. I appreciate that relationship and I didn’t want that to be messed up because I would come work for him. we discussed that a little bit and that made me a lot more comfortable.”

