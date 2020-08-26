No charges for LMPD officers involved in Kroger shooting death of Shelby Gazaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine announced Wednesday that the LMPD officers involved in the shooting death of Shelby Gazaway will not face charges.

Gazaway was involved in an altercation with another person inside a Kroger store in the Portland neighborhood last year. The confrontation led to gunfire, and Gazaway was accused of firing at officers upon leaving the store, prompting them to shoot back and kill him.

Surveillance video captured part of the incident inside the store, but neither store surveillance video nor officer body-camera video showed Gazaway shooting at officers.

“The officers acted both within the dictates of (state law) as well as the LMPD’s Standard Operating Procedures,” Wine wrote in his ruling. “Therefore, based on the applicable statute and policies of LMPD, it is my belief that the officers were justified in using deadly physical force against Mr. Gazaway and no charge, either felony or misdemeanor, will be sought, nor will this matter be presented to the Jefferson County Grand Jury.”

In June, the Gazaways filed a lawsuit against LMPD, demanding the department to release the public records in the case. They were expected to speak at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

