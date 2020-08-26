Advertisement

No charges for LMPD officers involved in Kroger shooting death of Shelby Gazaway

Shelby Gazaway was killed by two Louisville Metro Police Department officers outside the Portland Kroger on November 7, 2019.
Shelby Gazaway was killed by two Louisville Metro Police Department officers outside the Portland Kroger on November 7, 2019.(Source: WAVE3 News/Sterling Gazaway)
By Gray Media
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine announced Wednesday that the LMPD officers involved in the shooting death of Shelby Gazaway will not face charges.

Gazaway was involved in an altercation with another person inside a Kroger store in the Portland neighborhood last year. The confrontation led to gunfire, and Gazaway was accused of firing at officers upon leaving the store, prompting them to shoot back and kill him.

Surveillance video captured part of the incident inside the store, but neither store surveillance video nor officer body-camera video showed Gazaway shooting at officers.

“The officers acted both within the dictates of (state law) as well as the LMPD’s Standard Operating Procedures,” Wine wrote in his ruling. “Therefore, based on the applicable statute and policies of LMPD, it is my belief that the officers were justified in using deadly physical force against Mr. Gazaway and no charge, either felony or misdemeanor, will be sought, nor will this matter be presented to the Jefferson County Grand Jury.”

In June, the Gazaways filed a lawsuit against LMPD, demanding the department to release the public records in the case. They were expected to speak at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

Two kids were in car during wild Lexington police chase

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Victor Puente
Sirens, a loud bang, and a police helicopter flying over a neighborhood, all part of a wild police chase in Lexington on Wednesday.

State

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Gray Media
Two bench warrants have been issued for a central figure in the Breonna Taylor case

State

Concerns spur WKU officials to remove Confederate marker

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Daily News reports university President Timothy Caboni said in an email to faculty and staff that the move was spurred by perennial concerns about the marker’s placement on campus and the current national racial reckoning sparked by recent police killings of Black Americans.

News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 696 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 4.64 percent

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is providing a Wednesday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Latest News

News

Where are all the jobs? Lynn Braker joins us from Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Dick
At a time when so many people are out of work and looking for a job, who is hiring and what kinds of jobs are out there?

Crime

Police investigating string of thefts at Morehead business

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to a Facebook post, the thefts happened over the past few months from Great Outdoor Powersports.

Regional

Proposed Target Start Date for Laurel County Schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Proposed Target Start Date for Laurel County Schools

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Hurricane Laura Will Impact Our Weather

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We will need to keep a close eye on Friday and Saturday.

Sports

Vanderbilt football returns after COVID-19 pause

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Commodores’ practice last Friday was the first of two to be canceled.

Sports

Legends add MLB Veteran Eric Young Jr., Cole Sturgeon, Chris Proctor

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Young Jr. is the 8th MLB veteran to play for Lexington this season.