One dead, one deemed ‘armed and dangerous’ after shooting involving KSP

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead and a man is on the run after being involved in a shootout with Kentucky State Police.

According to KSP, troopers tried to serve a warrant on Johnson Hollow Road Tuesday afternoon when shots rang out. It’s unclear where the shots originated.

KSP said one person was killed during the exchange. We don’t know the identity of that person as of now.

Troopers are searching for 41-year-old Joey R. Middleton. He’s described as 6′0″ tall with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing shorts with no shoes or shirt. Middleton is wanted for four counts of attempted murder of a police officer. Troopers said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call KSP at 606-573-3131.

The shooting is being investigated by the KSP Critical Incident Response Team.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the FBI, ATF and DEA.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.