Lexington Police investigating afternoon shooting, one taken to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon.

Officers were called to the apartment complex at 2070 Garden Springs Drive for a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m.

WKYT’s Shelby Smithson talked to a neighbor at the complex who says she lives in an apartment across the hall and heard shots fired.

Police say they found a man, around 18 or 19 years old, with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say it’s unknown if this shooting is connected to any previous shootings this week.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police have a limited description of the suspect, which is a man wearing a green bandana.

This is a developing story.

Lexington Police are at an apartment complex at the intersection of Garden Springs and Lakespur. Still waiting to hear details from police, but the investigation seems to focus on this corner building. pic.twitter.com/UbDdykH5Cj — Shelby Smithson (@SSmithsonTV) August 26, 2020

