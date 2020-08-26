Advertisement

Lexington Police investigating afternoon shooting, one taken to hospital

Lexington Police is investigating a shooting that happened around 3 p.m.
Lexington Police is investigating a shooting that happened around 3 p.m.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon.

Officers were called to the apartment complex at 2070 Garden Springs Drive for a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m.

WKYT’s Shelby Smithson talked to a neighbor at the complex who says she lives in an apartment across the hall and heard shots fired.

Police say they found a man, around 18 or 19 years old, with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say it’s unknown if this shooting is connected to any previous shootings this week.

No arrests have been made yet.

Police have a limited description of the suspect, which is a man wearing a green bandana.

This is a developing story.

