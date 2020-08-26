Lexington Police investigating afternoon shooting, one taken to hospital
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon.
Officers were called to the apartment complex at 2070 Garden Springs Drive for a reported shooting around 2:30 p.m.
WKYT’s Shelby Smithson talked to a neighbor at the complex who says she lives in an apartment across the hall and heard shots fired.
Police say they found a man, around 18 or 19 years old, with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say it’s unknown if this shooting is connected to any previous shootings this week.
No arrests have been made yet.
Police have a limited description of the suspect, which is a man wearing a green bandana.
This is a developing story.
