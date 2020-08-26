Proposed Target Start Date for Laurel County Schools

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Superintendent, Dr. Doug Bennett, of Laurel County Schools proposed to start in person classes on September 3rd. Board members approved the decision with a vote.

“The board came to the decision that now would be a good time to begin in person school,” said Bennett. “We are going to be very watchful and we work very closely with the data in our health department to make sure that we are able to navigate and make changes necessary. "

School board members met today to discuss when students should plan to return to in person teaching.

Board members suggested a recommendation to allow parents the option to send kids to school or to keep them at home.

Sharron Oxendine, with the Kentucky Education Association, says they want children back in school but the early start date could be a mistake.

“If Laurel County is one of the hotspots in the state right now of all the times to come back to in person learning it wouldn’t be now,” said Oxendine. “I’m not sure what happened in between when they started following the recommendations and when they started ignoring the recommendations. "

One board member suggested that many parents are working and are needing help with child care.

Brittany Houston, a parent, says she will be sending her first-grader back to school.

“We do not thrive off of HCI home learning. I have been struggling to work and my husband works third shift so he’s not there to help her,” said Houston. “I feel like the schools are going to be safer than taking my child to Walmart which we do.”

Another board member suggested that if a child wanted to return home, due to health concerns, they will allow that decision.

As of now, a targeted proposed start date for in person teachings is confirmed for September 3rd but that date could possibly change.

