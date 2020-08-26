Protesters handcuffed during ‘Day of Action’ demonstration near Cardinal Stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of protesters are taking part in a “Day of Action” march in Louisville, spearheaded by social activism group Until Freedom. At least 64 people have been arrested in connection to the demonstration.

The group started marching from South Central Park, passed the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy, and made their way to Central Avenue near Churchill Downs.

LMPD officers blocked the demonstrators on the bridge near Cardinal Stadium where several were seen being put in handcuffs.

Until Freedom and its supporters are calling for action to be taken in the Breonna Taylor case. Taylor was shot and killed as three LMPD officers served a no-knock drug warrant at her home in March. Her boyfriend Kenneth Walker admitted to opening fire on the officers, who he said he believed were home intruders. Taylor was killed in the crossfire, while Walker was not injured.

One of the officers, LMPD Sgt. Jon Mattingly, was struck in the femoral artery during the shootout.

Taylor’s death investigation is being conducted by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Until Freedom and its supporters protested on Cameron’s lawn on July 14, ending in 87 arrests. The protesters were initially all charged with felony intimidating a participant in the legal process charges, but those charges were later dropped by Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell.

Tuesday evening, LMPD Interim Chief Robert Schroeder updated the public on the protest, saying the protests were mostly peaceful. Schroeder said the group blocked the streets along Taylor Boulevard blocking traffic and not moving when LMPD ordered them to move from the roadway.

The group moved to Central Avenue, where they proceeded to sit in the street and block that roadway for several minutes, according to Schroeder.

When the group continued moving through several intersections, blocking the roadways and not following police’s orders to move to the sidewalks, Schroeder said that police made the decision to not allow them to pass Floyd Street.

Police said allowing the group to reach Crittenden Drive with the amount of traffic and interstate ramps nearby would have been too dangerous.

Protesters were given the opportunity to turn around and leave the area, and those that did not were arrested.

Schroeder said the situation is ongoing and further updates will be provided when available.

This is a developing story.

Watch a video stream of the demonstration below. (WARNING: The LMPD live stream may contain foul language and/or content. Viewer discretion is advised.)

