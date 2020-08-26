Advertisement

School begins online in Fayette County as district works to get Chromebooks to students

Classes are starting online this semester. The school district says it’s handed out about 30,000 Chromebooks to help with online learning, but thousands of students are still waiting on a device.
Classes are starting online this semester. The school district says it's handed out about 30,000 Chromebooks to help with online learning, but thousands of students are still waiting on a device.
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s the first day of school for students in Fayette County.

Classes are starting online this semester.

The school district says it’s handed out about 30,000 Chromebooks to help with online learning, but thousands of students are still waiting on a device.

For the first day of virtual school, there are teachers inside their classrooms at Rise STEM Academy for Girls. They’re helping students navigate this virtual learning process.

They’re doing what they would normally do on a first day of school. Doing some get to know exercises, going over the classroom rules and setting achievement expectations for the year.

Every student at Rise STEM Academy has a Chromebook, and teachers were making sure their students knew how to properly use the mute and unmute button. They’re also trying to keep their students engaged, some teachers playing games, others have students move physically.

“Whether it’s a rock-paper-scissors game or a scavenger hunt throughout the house as they look for different shapes, we really want to make sure that we’re incorporating that fun and that high engagement even in a virtual setting,” said Jennifer Jacobs, director of Rise STEM Academy.

Teachers are also making sure students are getting various breaks from the screen time. Some students were very happy to know that they still get recess and lunch.

