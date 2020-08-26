State police shoot and kill another person during Knox County manhunt

Knox County, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second day in a row, state police have shot and killed a man in Knox County.

The second incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Gray community during a manhunt for Joey Middleton.

The second incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the Gray community during a manhunt for Joey Middleton. (Kentucky State Police)

The first incident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3 when troopers went to serve search warrants alongside federal agents.

Troopers found two people in tents tucked up into a mountainside who they say then shot at state police. The troopers returned fire, killing one of the people.

State police then searched the area for Middleton for almost 24 hours in the mountainside behind two trailers belonging to Middleton. On Wednesday, following some kind of interaction between “someone in the woods” state troopers fired their guns killing one more person.

State troopers say they never want these to end in someone dying but, finding this person was all possible due to teamwork on all levels.

“it’s just amazing when all of us work together and we’re here to make sure we’re protecting the community people here in our area,” said Shane Jacobs, Kentucky State Police. “We’re making sure that everyone is safe while trying to locate these individuals, and you know, again we were hopeful they would peacefully surrender.”

State troopers haven’t confirmed if the person shot Wednesday was Middleton, but say they are no longer actively looking for any suspects.

Investigators say the Knox County Coroner will make the identification people killed in the shooting on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.