Two kids were in car during wild Lexington police chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sirens, a loud bang, and a police helicopter flying over a neighborhood, all part of a wild police chase in Lexington on Wednesday.

Lexington police tell us it started when an officer was trying to make a stop on Tates Creek Road. They say the driver refused to stop, and the officer followed the car to Rockbridge road, where the driver lost control as they were turning onto Hartland Parkway.

Police say the car traveled through a couple of yards before it came to a stop.

“We just heard a car speed by with police cars and all that good stuff. And then we heard sirens screech. And then a loud bang,” said Chase Linville, who lives near the scene. “Came out here and there’s police everywhere.”

Police told us inside that car was a man, woman, and two children. Police said the man took off running, leaving the others behind.

Two small children were also in the car and were unharmed.



Another neighbor told us she heard a helicopter overhead and then saw the scene just a few doors down.

“The car door was slung open and they had two small children out there,” said Jenette Woolery. “And a lady that was sitting in the yard in handcuffs.

Around that same time, the Lexington police helicopter was in the area for training, and, as that man ran from the scene, the helicopter spotted him near the Racquet Club.

Police arrested him and charged him with fleeing and evading and wanton endangerment. We were there as the woman in that vehicle was also taken into custody, but we don’t know what charges she might be facing.

“Crazy that someone will try to, you know, outrun the police when there are two small children in the car,” Linville said. “It’s crazy.”

Lexington police tell us those children were unharmed and were taken by other family members.

We asked police for more information about the two people arrested. They told us detectives were still working on the case.

