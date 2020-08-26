Advertisement

Vanderbilt football returns after COVID-19 pause

The Commodores’ practice last Friday was the first of two to be canceled.
Vanderbilt returns to practice.
Vanderbilt returns to practice.(Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vanderbilt’s football team is back at practice five days after first canceling, then pausing workouts, because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Commodores’ practice last Friday was the first of two to be canceled. Vanderbilt later paused practices due to what the university called a “small number” of positive tests within the program. The football players who tested positive were put in isolation.

Coach Derek Mason shared the news Wednesday in a tweet that Vanderbilt was going back to practice. He noted “class work to Grass work ... we’re back.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Legends add MLB Veteran Eric Young Jr., Cole Sturgeon, Chris Proctor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Walker
Young Jr. is the 8th MLB veteran to play for Lexington this season.

News

WATCH | Bengals announce fan attendance policy for home opener

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Cincinnati Bengals announced their fan attendance policy for their 2020 season home opener.

Sports

Neyland Stadium to seat 25% of capacity for 2020 season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A new socially distanced seating plan has been finalized for Neyland Stadium, according to a release from officials.

Sports

Max Duffy named Associated Press first-team preseason All-America

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Senior punter won the Ray Guy Award and led the nation in punting in 2019

Latest News

News

Bengals announce fan attendance policy for home opener

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The Cincinnati Bengals announced their fan attendance policy for their 2020 season home opener.

Sports

UK’s DeWayne Peevy hired as Athletics Director at DePaul

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:03 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Peevy has been with UK Athletics since 2008 and has served as the deputy athletics director since 2013

Sports

UK Men’s Basketball adds Flint to staff as assistant coach

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
Flint served as an assistant under Calipari for seven seasons at UMass

News

Cardinal Stadium reduces capacity to 18,000 fans for 2020 UofL football season games

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT
|
By Gray Media
The University of Louisville has announced changes in seating capacity for the upcoming 2020-2021 college football season.

Regional

‘Let Them Play’ rally outside state capitol in Frankfort

Updated: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:16 PM EDT
|
By Phil Pendleton and Jim Stratman
Several dozen parents and high school student-athletes are holding a rally at the state capital to push for the right to play this fall.

Sports

Sato wins second Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Jenna Fryer
The Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.