Vanderbilt football returns after COVID-19 pause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vanderbilt’s football team is back at practice five days after first canceling, then pausing workouts, because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Commodores’ practice last Friday was the first of two to be canceled. Vanderbilt later paused practices due to what the university called a “small number” of positive tests within the program. The football players who tested positive were put in isolation.

Coach Derek Mason shared the news Wednesday in a tweet that Vanderbilt was going back to practice. He noted “class work to Grass work ... we’re back.”

