WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 696 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 4.64 percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing a Wednesday update on COVID-19 in the state.

Gov. Beshear reported 696 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing up the state total to 45,230 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.64 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 114 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were seven reported COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 902.

Wednesday’s reported deaths include a 50-year-old man from Jefferson County, 79-year-old woman from Greenup County, an 83-year-old man from Whitley County, an 89-year-old woman from Boone County, an 81-year-old woman from Graves County, a 91-year-old woman from Oldham County, and an 89-year-old man from Jefferson County.

As of Wednesday, 606 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 146 are in the ICU and 96 are on a ventilator.

There have been at least 839,454 COVID-19 tests performed in the state and at least 9,691 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear and Dr. Stack expressed their concerns over the new CDC guidelines that say it’s okay to not be tested if in contact with someone with high risk exposure. Gov. Beshear says he encourages Kentuckians to still get tested if you’re asymptomatic and if you’re concerned about whether or not you have the virus.

College and universities update. @WKYT the governor says this is an uptick pic.twitter.com/nrkWl8c5DD — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) August 26, 2020

The state is now making available the White House coronavirus task force reports for Kentucky.



Here's the most recent, dated Aug. 23: https://t.co/vzadcGugk7



You'll be able to find these each week on https://t.co/UM1s5AReW0. — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) August 26, 2020

