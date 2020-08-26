Advertisement

Where are all the Jobs: Lynn Braker joins us from Remedy Intelligent Staffing

Remedy Intelligent Staffing
Remedy Intelligent Staffing(Lynn Braker)
By Sam Dick
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -At a time when so many people are unemployed and looking for work, we wondered what kinds of jobs are out there. How has coronavirus effected the job market, and what do companies need to do to be successful in hiring? Lynn Braker joins us live from Remedy Intelligent Staffing at 6:30 on The CW Lexington for a discussion of who’s hiring.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police investigating string of thefts at Morehead business

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to a Facebook post, the thefts happened over the past few months from Great Outdoor Powersports.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Hurricane Laura Will Impact Our Weather

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
We will need to keep a close eye on Friday and Saturday.

Sports

Vanderbilt football returns after COVID-19 pause

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Commodores’ practice last Friday was the first of two to be canceled.

Sports

Legends add MLB Veteran Eric Young Jr., Cole Sturgeon, Chris Proctor

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Young Jr. is the 8th MLB veteran to play for Lexington this season.

Latest News

Lexington

LFCHD Harm Reduction Program marks 5 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrea Walker
It has been five years since the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department launched its first needle exchange program.

Lexington

School begins online in Fayette County as district works to get Chromebooks to students

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
It’s the first day of school for students in Fayette County. Classes are starting online this semester.

State

Ky. lawmakers to discuss impact of COVID on daycare

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We have heard of how many operators are struggling with numerous restrictions. Others have shut down, leaving many parents with few options.

National

Lexington utility company mobilizes to help after Hurricane Laura strikes Gulf Coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen into a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane before it makes to make landfall in Texas and Louisiana late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Crime

Laurel County man accused of killing stepson during argument

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A man has been arrested on a murder charge in Laurel County.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 58 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 58 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.