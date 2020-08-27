Advertisement

Browns sign former Kentucky center Jon Toth

Toth is 6-5, 298 pounds and has spent time on the Eagles (2017-18) and Jets (2018) practice squads.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Cleveland Browns have signed former Kentucky center Jon Toth.

Toth is 6-5, 298 pounds and has spent time on the Eagles (2017-18) and Jets (2018) practice squads. He also spent time with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders.

Toth was not selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cleveland placed defensive end Curtis Weaver on the reserve/injured list with their corresponding move.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

