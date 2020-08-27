Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Laura Moves In On Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Laura is slowly rolling toward the Bluegrass State, arriving Friday as a Tropical Depression. This will bring some nasty weather our way, with severe storms, heavy rainfall and high winds a good bet.

Laura will weaken into a tropical storm this afternoon as it works into Arkansas. From there, the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center continues to bring this across Kentucky as a Tropical Depression.

As this rolls across the state, strong to severe storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal to Slight Risk out for most of the state for Friday. Here’s a look at what I’m expecting...

A general 1″-4″ of rain for many with the potential for locally higher amounts.

Winds may be a big player and gust to greater than 40mph at times.

The potential is also there for strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the center of circulation.

If thunderstorms do get into the mix, wind gusts may become a pretty big issue.

Behind all this, we really have to watch for a very active setup with storms and heavy rain early next week. This ain’t your 2019 September pattern taking shape, folks!

