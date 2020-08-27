Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Laura Moves In On Friday

(KCRG)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Laura is slowly rolling toward the Bluegrass State, arriving Friday as a Tropical Depression. This will bring some nasty weather our way, with severe storms, heavy rainfall and high winds a good bet.

Laura will weaken into a tropical storm this afternoon as it works into Arkansas. From there, the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center continues to bring this across Kentucky as a Tropical Depression.

As this rolls across the state, strong to severe storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal to Slight Risk out for most of the state for Friday. Here’s a look at what I’m expecting...

  • A general 1″-4″ of rain for many with the potential for locally higher amounts.
  • Winds may be a big player and gust to greater than 40mph at times.
  • The potential is also there for strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the center of circulation.
  • If thunderstorms do get into the mix, wind gusts may become a pretty big issue.

Behind all this, we really have to watch for a very active setup with storms and heavy rain early next week. This ain’t your 2019 September pattern taking shape, folks!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Breakdown with horse racing expert Kenny Rice: How is the Derby shaping up?

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sam Dick
In it's history the 146th Kentucky Derby will be unlike any race before it. No fans allowed and held in September. Horse racing expert Kenny Rice talks about how this will effect the Derby.

News

Georgetown police investigating robbery, assault of elderly victim

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Georgetown police are asking for help from the public in tracking down a suspect that brutally assaulted an elderly victim during a robbery.

National

Laura blasts Gulf Coast: 2nd death reported; Chlorine leak at chemical plant

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
One of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the U.S. pounded the Gulf Coast with wind and rain Thursday as Laura roared ashore in Louisiana near the Texas border, unleashing a fearsome wall of seawater and killing at least two people.

News

Police make arrests at north Lexington hotel

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Multiple police units converged on the Bryan Station Inn on East New Circle Road Thursday afternoon.

Latest News

Sports

Browns sign former Kentucky center Jon Toth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Toth is 6-5, 298 pounds and has spent time on the Eagles (2017-18) and Jets (2018) practice squads.

News

Keeneland releases plans for Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby wagering

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Keeneland has announced their will be no events at the track during the running of the Kentucky Oaks and the Kentucky Derby, however, drive-thru betting will be available.

News

New details emerge in construction collapse outside Lexington city hall

Updated: 3 hours ago
We’re learning more about a scary situation at the government center Wednesday night.

News

Mayor, police chief hold news conference about recent Lexington gun violence

Updated: 3 hours ago
Lexington has seen a surge in gun violence in recent days, including one just Wednesday at an apartment building on Garden Springs Drive, along with a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall on Sunday.

News

Ky. Board of Education meeting Friday to discuss concerns about high-contact fall sports

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Schools are starting back up in the Commonwealth, and the future of fall sports could still be up for discussion.

News

Fayette Mall to expand Youth Escort Policy

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Beginning on Friday, August 28th, the Fayette Mall’s Youth Escort Policy will be in effect during all mall hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.