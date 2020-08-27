Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Laura Moves In On Friday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Laura is slowly rolling toward the Bluegrass State, arriving Friday as a Tropical Depression. This will bring some nasty weather our way, with severe storms, heavy rainfall and high winds a good bet.
Laura will weaken into a tropical storm this afternoon as it works into Arkansas. From there, the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center continues to bring this across Kentucky as a Tropical Depression.
As this rolls across the state, strong to severe storms will be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal to Slight Risk out for most of the state for Friday. Here’s a look at what I’m expecting...
- A general 1″-4″ of rain for many with the potential for locally higher amounts.
- Winds may be a big player and gust to greater than 40mph at times.
- The potential is also there for strong to severe thunderstorms along and ahead of the center of circulation.
- If thunderstorms do get into the mix, wind gusts may become a pretty big issue.
Behind all this, we really have to watch for a very active setup with storms and heavy rain early next week. This ain’t your 2019 September pattern taking shape, folks!
