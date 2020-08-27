Advertisement

Coaches want solid decision on play as Dept. of Education meets Friday

(WYMT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – For football coaches and players it has been a back-and-forth situation of trying to figure out what is coming up around the corner.

Different coaches around Central Kentucky tell WKYT they feel as if they’re coaching on borrowed time, and that no one seems to be on the same page.

The KHSAA says the governor gives a reluctant nod to play, so why now is there another meeting by the Kentucky Department of Education?

Coaches also say they have mixed feelings about the unknown result of Friday’s meeting. Following the KDE Interim Superintendent Kevin Brown saying there would be no postponement or cancellation of the season, the question remains: Why have the meeting if, apparently, everything is staying the same?

“Well, I mean a lot of us got shook up because we really weren’t sure what to think, but I really sort of think they are ’dotting their I’s and crossing their t’s’”, says Mercer County Football Coach David Buchanan. “The situation we are in, I understand why people are doing that, and I’m OK with that.”

Pulaski County Football Coach John Hines expressed his frustration, saying, “It just doesn’t make sense to me. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is the agency that works for KDE to take care of high school sports. They have put a plan out there to go with so it just seems really odd that all of a sudden we are back and forth. The ball goes from them to the Governor to the KHSAA. It’s crazy.”

Other coaches tell WKYT that tomorrow’s KDE meeting will deal with more recommendations and possibly leave it up to local districts to decide if they want to play.

Ultimately, though, coaches say it’s time to make a final decision, once and for all.

The meeting begins at noon on Friday. To watch live, click here.

