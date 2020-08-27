Fayette Mall to expand Youth Escort Policy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Beginning on Friday, August 28th, the Fayette Mall’s Youth Escort Policy will be in effect during all mall hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Back in March, the mall implemented the policy which requires mall visitors under 18 to be accompanied by an adult.

At the time, the policy was only in effect on Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m.

Employees under the age of 18 will be permitted to enter the mall with confirmation of their work status. They will, however, have to go directly to their place of employment and must leave the mall after work.

Two other large Kentucky malls, the Mall St. Matthews and Jefferson Mall - both in Louisville - also have escort policies in place. Both malls currently enforce their policies on Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m.

For more information on the policy, click here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.