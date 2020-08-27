Advertisement

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane -- one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.

While it did not live up to the most dire forecasts, major devastation was left behind, including roofs ripped off of buildings, downed trees, and power outrages.

Late Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update.

FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

“After a harrowing night, many Louisianans awoke to devastating damages. And FEMA, along with our state partners, local officials, and non-governmental organizations, are working to mobilize teams and supplies to support relief efforts.”

President Donald Trump also said the administration will be aggressive in helping communities get back on track.

Heading into this summer, FEMA and the Trump administration hosted numerous media events to warn emergency managers – and the public – to be prepared for a very active hurricane season.

Forecasters are predicting Laura, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, will make it into the Atlantic Ocean come this weekend.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Coaches want solid decision on play as Dept. of Education meets Friday

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brian Milam
For football coaches and players it has been a back-and-forth situation of trying to figure out what is coming up around the corner.

National

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

News

Mayor, police chief hold news conference about recent Lexington gun violence

Updated: 50 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

News

UPDATE: Arrest made in Lindy Lane homicide investigation

Updated: 52 minutes ago
WKYT News at 5:00 PM

National

Black National Convention puts spotlight on police brutality

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Black Lives Matter activists are holding their first Black National Convention.

Latest News

National

Somber protests in Kenosha after night of chaos, shootings

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The mood of marchers during Wednesday night’s protests in the southeastern Wisconsin city between Milwaukee and Chicago was more somber following the chaos of the previous night.

National

FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

Updated: 55 minutes ago

WKYT Investigates

WKYT Investigates | H-2B help wanted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
President Trump's suspension of foreign worker permits months ago made things harder for one of Kentucky's signature industries.

Sports

SEC sets new start dates, formats for fall seasons

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
SEC soccer will begin September 18 with SEC volleyball opening play October 16.

National

Smile!: Katy Perry gives birth to a baby girl named Daisy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The baby is Katy Perry’s first.