Georgetown police investigating robbery, assault of elderly victim

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) – Georgetown police are asking for help from the public in tracking down a suspect that brutally assaulted an elderly victim during a robbery.

Investigators say it happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday morning at an apartment along East Washing Street.

According to officers, an unidentified man entered the apartment and once inside assaulted the victim, breaking multiple bones in the person’s face. The suspect then took the victim’s wallet and ran off.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators say they expect a full recovery.

Investigators are asking for help from anyone that was in the area and may have seen a suspicious person running from the area on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call (502) 863-7820. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the RELAY app.

