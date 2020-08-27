Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

Paul Sams was last seen leaving a group home at the 2000 block of Polk Lane around 8:00 p.m.
Paul Sams was last seen leaving a group home at the 2000 block of Polk Lane around 8:00 p.m.(Lexington Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing 53-year-old man.

Police say Paul Sams was last seen leaving a group home at the 2000 block of Polk Lane around 8:00 p.m.

The Lexington Police Department says according to staff at that home, Sams has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia, mild to moderate intellectual disability, and other special needs.

Anyone with information about Sam’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

