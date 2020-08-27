Advertisement

Groundbreaking for Sykes new building

By Lacey Roberts
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County’s Coal Fields Industrial Park conducted a breaking ground ceremony to introduce the Intuit/Sykes Building. The $5M project is done with the collaboration of the county and city.

Hazard Mayor Happy Moebelini says this project brings him joy not only as mayor but principal too,” This will be the first time I can go back to those high school students that may not want to go to college at this time or may want to take a gap year, they have a possibility of being employed right here in Perry County,” he said.

The building will be 43,000 square feet and will provide 300 jobs for Eastern Kentuckians.

With the addition of the Hazard site, SYKES now supports Intuit’s customers at six brick and mortar locations as well as with a team from SYKESHome. This will provide voice, messaging and Smartlook video chat.

Renovations include technology that the up an coming generation use constantly and including a different kind of break room.

”Not only where you can take a break but you can play ping pong, where you could might shoot pool. And why is this important? Because of what our youth has grown up into and accustomed to and what they went to college and have done,” said Judge Executive Scott Alexander.

The new facility will have state of the art equipment for computers and machinery, “The goal is to try to just attract the greatest talent in the region,” said Glenn Pendergrass, Director of Site Operations for Sykes.

This partnership is made possible by Intuit and the Prosperity Hubs, whose partnership began in 2019. The first hub was built in Wise, Virginia then opening in 2019 in Hazard and then Morristown, Tennessee.

”They are going in not only to try to bring not only good jobs to the area good careers, but also to go into the community and give back,” said Pendergrass.

The building hopes to be finished by January of 2021.

