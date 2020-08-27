Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains arrive soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some of the outer bands of Hurricane Laura will begin pushing across Kentucky today.

Hurricane Laura really intensified before making landfall. Now, we watch as this system makes its run inland and right toward us. Fortunately, the deeper it gets, the less intense it will become. That doesn't mean that when it arrives, it will be a weak system. I still think there is plenty of rainfall and strong wind gusts possible.

My simplified thoughts

- Rainfall around 2-4" with locally higher amounts

- Wind gusts around 40 MPH

- Isolated severe thunderstorm threat

A cold front is dropping in form the northwest right around the time this system is on top of us. It is precisely what we need to escort it out of here at a quicker pace. The timing of this looks like it is right over us very early Saturday morning. It should be out of here by Saturday afternoon.

The remainder of the weekend continues to look better and better.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

