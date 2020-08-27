Kentucky Board of Education calls meeting on fall sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Board of Education has called a special meeting to discuss the KHSAA’s decision to start fall sports.

Earlier this week, Gov. Beshear said he would not overturn the decision to allow practices to begin Monday.

The board is expected to discuss concerns about high contact sports and potentially urge the KHSAA to consider other options for fall sports.

The meeting is set for Friday, Aug. 28 at noon.

