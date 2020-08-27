Advertisement

Kentucky Farm Bureau offers free WiFi at all locations

(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky Farm Bureau is bringing free WiFi to every county in Kentucky.

The organization is providing free internet access at all of their offices.

The WiFi network, KFB Free WiFi, is accessable from the parking areas around each building from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. It is free to anyone who wants to use it.

To find your local Kentucky Farm bureau office, go to their website.

