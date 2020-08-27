Ky. Board of Education meeting Friday to discuss concerns about high-contact fall sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) – Schools are starting back up in the Commonwealth, and the future of fall sports could still be up for discussion.

The KHSAA approved a delayed fall practice and game schedule last week, a decision Governor Beshear chose not to overturn.

Now, the Kentucky Board of Education will hold a special meeting Friday about the plan.

The board released its agenda for Friday’s meeting, which will focus on high-contact fall sports, including soccer, volleyball, and football.

KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and Dr. Steven Stack are scheduled to speak during the meeting tomorrow.

Since the department of education has complete control over Kentucky schools, the board can overturn all other decisions made until this point.

Keep in mind, this is a new board, which was appointed by the governor this year.

Former Jessamine County Superintendent Lu Young chairs the state board of education.

There are 10 other voting members including former UK President Lee Todd and Alvis Johnson, a longtime high school educator and coach from Harrodsburg.

Right now, the board is being led by an interim commissioner.

The new commissioner, Jason Glass, won’t start until September 14th.

That’s three days after the first football games are scheduled.

It’s not clear yet if the new education commissioner will have any say in the board’s decision tomorrow.

Monday, Governor Beshear said he was still very concerned about moving forward with high school sports, but his office would not overturn the plan by the KHSAA.

“That by starting with some of the most high-contact sports, that we risk a shortened season, that we risk what I think can be successful plans to get our kids back in school. That we risk every other sport that’s going to follow. We can’t be making every decision for what’s best for folks out of the governor’s office. And it’s going to be incumbent on our superintendents, on coaches, on the different groups to make the wisest decisions that they can,” said the governor.

KHSAA says it will likely release a statement later on Thursday about the upcoming meeting.

The governor will likely have to answer more questions about high school sports at his briefing Thursday.

