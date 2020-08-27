Laurel Co. Sheriff searching for missing teen

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in it search for a missing teen.

The sheriff’s office says 17-year-old Cameron Allen was last seen off Adams Road, which is 10 miles south of London. They say he has not been seen since Aug. 6.

If anyone has information on Allen’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Laurel Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

