Lexington health officials react to new CDC guidelines for COVID-19 testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has changed its guidance on who needs to be tested for COVID-19.

Previously, guidance from the CDC stated that anyone who may have been exposed to the virus but aren’t necessarily showing symptoms should be tested. That guidance, however, has changed, with the CDC now saying they may not need a test – and not everyone in Kentucky agrees.

Already, Governor Beshear has said he disagrees with some of the new information.

Demand for testing at Lexington testing sites at Southland Christian Church and at least two other locations have been light on Thursday, as there are now new questions over who really needs one.

The CDC’s new guidance says that only certain groups such as the high-risk or vulnerable need to be tested after exposure.

Kevin Hall says the Lexington Fayette Co. Health Department has not changed its guidelines on who needs to be tested.

“There’s no difference to what we have been saying all this time,” says Hall. “We recommend if you are symptomatic, get tested.”

Hall says the bottom line is if you are not feeling well, are concerned you have been exposed, or really just want to know - get a test and isolate yourself before your get your results back.

Hall also says there is a certain degree of COVID-19 fatigue taking place, and people aren’t taking the virus as seriously as they should. He says it’s still as big of a threat as it was several months ago.

