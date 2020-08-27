Mayor, police chief hold news conference about recent Lexington gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – Lexington has seen a surge in gun violence in recent days, including one just Wednesday at an apartment building on Garden Springs Drive, along with a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall on Sunday.

On Thursday, Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by Lexington’s Chief of Police, Lawrence Weathers, to discuss the city’s response.

During the press conference, Mayor Gorton announced six teenagers in Lexington have lost lives to gun violence since April.

She, Chief Weathers, and other members of the criminal justice system are calling on help from the community to keep youth out of trouble. Gorton noted that the police department and members of the courts have been fighting to stop youth violence for years but say that COVID-19 has made it more difficult to address issues young people are facing.

“In a pandemic, young people are much more isolated. Jobs are harder to find. Church services and school classes are virtual. No football, no basketball, no soccer practice. At every turn, our young people are cut off from people who might help them,” said Mayor Gorton.

Gorton is calling on parents, community leaders, coaches, and many others to step up and try to help young people who may be at risk of going down the wrong path. The mayor also talked about some of the mental health resources for young people in the community.

