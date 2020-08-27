Advertisement

New details emerge in construction collapse outside Lexington city hall

Officials tell WKYT two workers were on the scaffolding when it snapped.
Officials tell WKYT two workers were on the scaffolding when it snapped.(WKYT)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – We’re learning more about a scary situation at the government center Wednesday night.

A suspended platform used for construction partially collapsed, leaving two workers suspended in the air.

Lexington fire officials tell WKYT that Wednesday night’s rescue of three contractors from the side of the government building was interesting, but things could not have gone better.

“We go in and we always talk about ‘plan on plan B and C because plan A never works.’ In this case, we got lucky and plan A, it worked very well,” says Captain Chris Rudd.

Contractors from Structural Systems Repair Group were working removing two balconies from the government center building - one on the north and one on the west sides of the building.

According to city officials, the workers were trying to remove slabs of concrete from the balcony and putting them on their platform when the partial collapse happened.

“It’s very similar to a floor giving way under your feet,” says Battalion Chief Jordan Saas. “There had been three contractors on the platform at the time of collapse. All three were appropriately harnessed in safety gear and their safety equipment caught them as it should.”

Nobody was seriously hurt and fire officials say the whole rescue only lasted about 10 minutes.

The first worker lowered himself to the ground. The second worker was rescued with a ground ladder. The third was brought down with the use of technical rescue equipment.

But officials say that crews were prepared for whatever twist and turns came their way.

“We had two crews. We had one that went to the area of the fifth floor and were making a plan to operate from there. We also had a crew go to the roof very early to size up a plan from the top,” says Captain Rudd.

City officials say that those balconies were being removed because they were deemed unsafe and had been deteriorating.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Laura blasts Gulf Coast with wind, rain and wall of seawater; first death reported

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane more than 170 miles inland, drenching central Louisiana.

News

Mayor, police chief hold news conference about recent Lexington gun violence

Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lexington has seen a surge in gun violence in recent days, including one just Wednesday at an apartment building on Garden Springs Drive, along with a deadly shooting at Fayette Mall on Sunday.

News

Ky. Board of Education meeting Friday to discuss concerns about high-contact fall sports

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
Schools are starting back up in the Commonwealth, and the future of fall sports could still be up for discussion.

News

Fayette Mall to expand Youth Escort Policy

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Beginning on Friday, August 28th, the Fayette Mall’s Youth Escort Policy will be in effect during all mall hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Latest News

News

Secretary of State Adams to testify before Congress on Friday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Kentucky’s Secretary of State Michael Adams will testify before a congressional committee in Washington on Friday.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 102 new COVID cases in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases from Wednesday.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tropical rains arrive soon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Some of the outer bands of Hurricane Laura will begin pushing across Kentucky today.

State

23-year-old giraffe, Malaika, dies at Louisville Zoo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The zoo said Malaika suffered from musculoskeletal problems that led to stiffness, lameness and difficulty moving.

Lexington

Kentucky Farm Bureau offers free WiFi at all locations

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The organization is providing free internet access at all of their offices.