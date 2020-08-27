New details emerge in construction collapse outside Lexington city hall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – We’re learning more about a scary situation at the government center Wednesday night.

A suspended platform used for construction partially collapsed, leaving two workers suspended in the air.

Lexington fire officials tell WKYT that Wednesday night’s rescue of three contractors from the side of the government building was interesting, but things could not have gone better.

“We go in and we always talk about ‘plan on plan B and C because plan A never works.’ In this case, we got lucky and plan A, it worked very well,” says Captain Chris Rudd.

Contractors from Structural Systems Repair Group were working removing two balconies from the government center building - one on the north and one on the west sides of the building.

According to city officials, the workers were trying to remove slabs of concrete from the balcony and putting them on their platform when the partial collapse happened.

“It’s very similar to a floor giving way under your feet,” says Battalion Chief Jordan Saas. “There had been three contractors on the platform at the time of collapse. All three were appropriately harnessed in safety gear and their safety equipment caught them as it should.”

Nobody was seriously hurt and fire officials say the whole rescue only lasted about 10 minutes.

The first worker lowered himself to the ground. The second worker was rescued with a ground ladder. The third was brought down with the use of technical rescue equipment.

But officials say that crews were prepared for whatever twist and turns came their way.

“We had two crews. We had one that went to the area of the fifth floor and were making a plan to operate from there. We also had a crew go to the roof very early to size up a plan from the top,” says Captain Rudd.

City officials say that those balconies were being removed because they were deemed unsafe and had been deteriorating.

